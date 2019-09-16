Insecurity: Muslim leaders pray for continues peace in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Muslim leaders in Enugu State have organised a prayer session for continues peace to reign in the state which they described as one of the safest in the country.

According to the Sarki Hausawa III of Enugu State, Alhaji Idris Ado Suleiman, the prayers became necessary to avert ethnic and religious crisis in the state as well as check the herdsmen, farmers clashes.

“In an era of herdsmen and farmers clashes, it is necessary to pray to Allah to avert ethnic and religious crisis in Enugu state and the nation in general.”

Speaking at the prayer session that took place at the Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, Chief Imam of Enugu State, Alhaji Saeed Zulgarnaini, said that the prayer became necessary because Enugu State used to be one of the safest states in Nigeria, “until recently when strange incidents, including murder, kidnapping and banditry reared their ugly heads in the state.

Zulgaraini expressed the belief in the efficacy of prayers to Allah to solve the security problems in Enugu state and Nigeria, pointing out that the prayers would be a continuous exercise, ” as all the Imams in Enugu state will extend them to their various mosques every Friday.

The Galadima of Enugu State, Alhaji Suleman Haruna, said they were using the prayer exercise to pray for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and President Buhari.

“We need to pray for the Governor of Enugu State, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He also need to pray for the President Muhammadu Buhari. We pray to Allah to guide them in solving the problems of the state and the nation.”

Former chairman of Enugu State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Suleman Okenwa, noted that Gov. Ugwuanyi had handed over the state in hands of God and for this reason, it was imperative to organise the prayer in line the governors aspiration.

“Without Allah, man cannot achieve anything. We need to pray fervently to Allah to help our leaders to solve our security problems,” he said.

In his reaction, the President of Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria, MCAN, Iyanda Abdul-Aweed, noted that the essence of the programme organised by HRH, Alhaji Idris Ado Suleiman was to pray for the entire nation and for Enugu State.

“When we look at the country, we find ourselves in, we see that situation does not have much to write home about. The Chief Imam was here and our Islamic leaders in the state were all here.”

Vanguard