INSECURITY: Masari dialogues with bandits today

Insecurity: AS part of efforts to checkmate increasing spate of killings, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity confronting the state, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State will today storm the bandits’ hideouts in the eight frontline local government areas of the state to interface with leaders of suspected bandits.

Recall that the Governor during an extraordinary security meeting last Thursday directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mustapha Inuwa to arrange a meeting with the bandits in their hideouts.

According to Masari, “we are ready to dialogue with the bandits and are ready to go anywhere they invited us, because we are not afraid to meet anybody to end this problem. ‘As a leader, I must find the solution to the problem so that if today I die I know how to defend myself before God. I will not allow this to continue enough is enough.The spate of wanton bloodshed is enough, and the state of insecurity must be reversed in Katsina without further delay.”

Vanguard gathered that Governor will visit two local governments per day and starting with Sabuwa and Dandume, LGAs today.

A source said “After word, the governor is slated to visit Faskari and Kankara LGAs on Thursday (tomorrow), Dan Musa and Safana on Friday and will break to continue on Monday with the coverage of Batsari and Jibia LGAs.”

It was gathered that already security and other logistics arrangement had been put in place for the exercise which would last till early next week.

In a related development, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola have visited the state to identify with it over the current spate of insecurity in the state, promising that the Federal government would not relent in combating the menace.

