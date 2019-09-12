Insecurity In South West: Governors to launch ‘Operation Amotekun’

…Akeredolu procures vans and motorcycles to for security surveillance.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

AS governors in the South West States set to launch a security outfit code name ” Operation Amotekun” to tackle the spate of insecurity in the region, Ondo state government has procured vans and motorcycles to fight the menace in the state.

Recall that the south-west governors had held two security summits in a bid to find a lasting solution to the menace.

Many innocent people have been murdered as kidnappers and bandits took advantage of the situation to cause havoc across the states.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said that twenty Hilux vans and 120 motorcycles have been procured by the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the first batch to tackle insecurity in the state.

Ojogo said the vans and motorcycles have been purchased to survey the bushes and Forest across the state in a bid to smoke out people with criminal tendencies.

The commissioner who said he was not briefed on the mode of deployment of the vans and motorcycles however assured that the issue of security of the people of the state was paramount to the governor and was ready to give all it takes to end the menace.

Also read:

” Governor Akeredolu is doing what’s needful to reduce insecurity across the state to the nearest minimum.

” You will recall that the security situation in the south-west got to an unpardonable and condemnable level hence the urgent intervention of the governors.

” The measures put in place after the security summits are now yielding positive results.

” To this end governor, Akeredolu as the chairman of the south-west governors forum has taken some far-reaching measures to tackle insecurity in Ondo state.

” The efforts to tackle the spate of insecurity include the surveillance if the bushes and forest across the state with the procured van and motorcycles.

“Not less than 120 motorcycles and twenty Hilux vans have arrived the state for security surveillance. With thus the spate of insecurity bedevilling the state would be frontally tackled.

” Other state governors are not doing less. All these are coming ahead of the launch of the security architect codename ” operation Amotekun” that would be launch very soon to tackle insecurity across the region.

” ln matter of weeks this security outfit ” operation Amotekun” would be unveiled.

” We are not resting on our oars. Governor Akeredolu is ready to protect the people of the state. The entire forest would henceforth be put under surveillance.

Ojogo said that the legal framework on the launch of the Security Trust Fund in the state was in the works.

According to him, the state would replicate the security trust fund already in existence in Lagos state.

Vanguard