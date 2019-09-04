Insecurity: Igbo group lauds S/EAST Govs on ban of cattle movement

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An Igbo Socio-cultural group, Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria has expressed its support for the ban on the movement of cattle by foot from State to State in the South East of the country and called on all States Houses of Assembly in the region to make necessary laws to back up the move.

The Association commended the Governors of the respective States in the region for unanimously taking the decision saying such would curb the worsening security situation in the region.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held on Wednesday in Jos and signed by Dr. Ugo Ihekuna and Barr. Tony Egwuonwu; its President and Secretary respectively, the Association urged the South East Governors to pursue vigorously their intended meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security Chiefs, and obtain an approval to enable the States integrated local vigilante groups work with Federal Security Agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the region.

According the duo, “In our general meeting held on 4th September, 2019 in Jos, Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a Socio-Cultural group and Igbo Think-Tank, deliberated on among other issues, the outcome of the recent meeting of South East Governors Forum held at Enugu and made the following observation/resolutions.

“That we commend the unity of purpose exhibited by the South East Governors led by Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, that we identify with them on the seriousness with which they viewed the now deteriorating security in the South East Zone. We solidly support the ban on movement of cattle’s by foot from state to state in South East zone and further urge the Governors to cause all State House of Assembly in the zone that have not done so, to pass the anti-grazing and other necessary laws to that effect.

“That we urge the South East Governors to pursue vigorously their intended meeting with Mr. President and the Security Chiefs, and that they should also in the process obtain an approval similar to that already given to South West region, to enable the State integrated local vigilante groups work with Federal Security Agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the region.

“That we laud the interest shown by South East Governors in monitoring the rehabilitation work on Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the palliative measures on Sam Mbakwe Airport to handle diverted flights. And that they should maintain the pressure on the relevant Agencies to ensure that the jobs are completed before December 2019 as promised. This is necessary in view of the heavy traffic on these airports during the yuletide and New Year.”

Vanguard