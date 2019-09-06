By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, urged governors of South-West states and monarchs to show more commitment in fighting crimes to mitigate security challenges in the region.

Speaking in Akure during an official visit to the state, he said: “Nigerians should begin to see the issue of security as their responsibility. There are isolated cases of crimes in the South-West of recent and we believe the traditional rulers and the state governors must show commitment; we are ready to do anything to mitigate the security problems.

“We believe that if we all work together by way of rubbing minds and sharing ideas, our society will be free of crimes.”

On community policing, the IGP said: “The country’s policing system has been redesigned and rejigged to be community-based so that all Nigerians can see the issue of security as their responsibilities.

“Our strategy for policing has changed. The community is now working with us and we are going to ensure that all the communities are represented whether you are traditional rulers or you belong to a socio-cultural group.

“We are going to train people from each community who will have the power of the police and power to arrest. They will be deployed to help the police in fighting crime.

On welfare of police officers in the country, the police chief said: “We have bought patrol vehicles and with the state of the art technology that can checkmate crimes, we believe no officer should die in the course of fighting crimes. To this end, body armours have been procured to protect us while confronting the evil doers. If you kill one police officer, the government has lost the money spent to train such officer.”

Speaking on his visit, Adamu said: “We had a security summit in Ibadan where all the stakeholders met including the governors in South-West as well as traditional rulers. We brainstormed on how to effectively secure the South-West geopolitical zone.

“After the Ibadan summit, it became necessary to move round the command within the zone to sensitize the personnel towards implementing resolution of the summit.

“We won’t expose the strategy but we are now ready for the deployment of Special Forces within the South-West geopolitical zone to reinforce the work police officers have been doing.”

Vanguard