By Chukwuma Ajakah

Multiculturalism: In his new book, Understanding the Dynamics of Multiculturalism for Effective Global Business Management, Dr Benson Nwoji, an accomplished banker and astute business strategist, explores the benefits of multiculturalism in national and international business relations. Benson Nwoji has made an indelible mark in the corporate world as a manager of human and material resources.

He was the MD/CEO of AfriBank Trustees & Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Afribank Plc from where he retired in 2009. Dr Nwoji is the Chairman/CEO of Greesben Consulting and Ventures Ltd, a consultancy firm on Biogas and Lighting Energy Savings.

The public presentation of the book held August 23 in Lagos with business associates of the author in attendance. Understanding the Dynamics of Multiculturalism for Effective Global Business Management has received the endorsement of renowned scholars. Prof Tobie de Coning; Professor Emeritus of the University of Stellenbosch Business School, South Africa wrote the foreword.

The author presents his message with astounding clarity and incisive insights that leave no one in doubt about his wealth of experience as a technocrat. Nwoji explains his motivation in writing the book: “Having attended a wide spread of educational institutions and conferences globally and having managed a corporate institution in Nigeria with a staff component with diversities in cultures, religion, mode of dressing, and even mode of eating, my motivation in writing this book is a modest attempt to contribute to the world of learning particularly in a changing world where understanding the peculiarities of human and business management is absolutely imperative.”

The author also speaks on the choice of the title, “Universality of multiculturalism is a natural phenomenon for cohesive human existence; no two human beings are born the same, even Siamese twins have their differences, the Chinese with seemingly common physical physiognomy have different reactive dispositions. Diversities in human behaviour, cultural differences, religious differences and language differences are nature’s supreme imposition on mankind.”

Understanding the dynamics of multiculturalism as has been established in this book is the panacea to managing cross border businesses where diversities in culture, religion, ethnicity, colour and language constitute constraints. According to Nwoji, “The trail blazers that have historically placed the USA in the forefront of science and technology remain the multiculturalism legacy of that country. It is this absolute truth that makes a case for a closer understanding of the various diversities existing among the diverse nations of the world”.

The author buttresses his position on multiculturalism thus, “Irrespective of the opposition against the spread of multiculturalism in some countries of the western world over the years and mostly in the recent past, the world is better with it than without it.” He gives an example of the impact of multiculturalism with the field of sports. “The victory of the German team over England in the 2010 World cup tournament in South Africa was due to the multiracial combination of the German team that comprised international footballers from Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana and South America. A repeat of the same multiracial combination of the French team in the 2018 world cup in Russia made France to clinch victory in that tournament.”

The author provides theoretical concepts and vital tips that every global business manager should be acquainted with. The book presents a global business panorama that covers six geographical regions of the world: Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Americas and the Arab World.

