The Hon. Justice Innocent Umezuliketo Foundation has announced the memorial lecture and book presentation in honour of the late Hon Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019, by 2 pm. at Justice I.A Umezulike Auditorium, inside Enugu State High Court complex.

Hon Justice Innocent AzubikeUmezulike was the best, masterly in his knowledge of the law, distinguished for his expertise in land and property law, had to his credit 23 law books before his eternal bow in June 2018.

“He was the longest-serving Chief Judge in South Eastern Nigeria and is remembered for receiving over 100 distinguished Legal Honours and Awards for excellence in service as a distinguished Judge of Enugu State High Court for over 23 years.

A statement by one of the trustees of Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation, organisers of the event, Victor Umezulike Esq, said the event would be chaired by former Governor of Anambra State, Sir Peter Obi while the Head of Department of Private and Property Law, University of Benin, Prof Emeka Chianu, will be the guest lecturer to discuss “The overriding Role of the Judiciary in Contemporary Democracy.”

The administrator, National Judicial Institute, NJI, and former Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Rosaline Bozimo, will deliver the keynote address. Discussants consist of Judges, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and Professors of Law.

In addition to the legacy, the foundation marks his Lordships one year memorial with a book presentation. The book with the title “Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike: A Chronicle of Leading Judgments Volume 1,” forward is written by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The book “Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike: A Chronicle of Leading Judgment” is a three-part volume book offering in-depth analysis of the landmark judgments of an intellectual giant and one of Africa’s most prolific writer on land and property law. The book chronicles a meticulous and comprehensive selection of notable cases spanning from Hon. Justice Umezulike’s stellar career on the bench. A judicial activist, Hon Justice Umezulike, therefore, utilized the law for its real purpose in the interests of fairness and justice. His Lordship showed panache for not strictly adhering to precedent and ensured that his incisive Judgments foreshadowed the move towards moulding the law to suit changing times and circumstances. Readers will immerse in the perspicacious interpretation of the law, which depicts Hon. Justice Innocent AzubikeUmezulike’s brilliance in the application and mastery of the law.

In commending the effort of the foundation, Senator Lee Maeba FNSCHE, FNSE, JP remarked “Hon. Justice Innocent AzubikeUmezulike is a law reformist: chairman of several law reform committees, a passionate man, a defender of his conscience at crucial decision making all through the course of his stellar career. His Lordship died a good man, professor emeritus, legal icon and an incorruptible judge of national repute. His children Chisom Cynthia UmezulikeEsq and Victor AzubikeUmezulikeEsq have demonstrated solid love and respect for their late father by taking the first vital step to immortalizing him with the commissioning of the HON. JUSTICE INNOCENT UMEZULIKE FOUNDATION to ensure that the dream of this Great Man lives on.”

The one-year memorial event will conclude with a church service on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu. The service is officiated by Most Rev. Dr Emmanuel OlisaChukwuma (OON), the Archbishop of Enugu Province and Bishop of Anglican Communion Enugu Diocese of Enugu. Time 11:00am.

