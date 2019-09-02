Breaking News
Injured Pogba replaced by Arsenal’s Guendouzi in France squad

On 8:12 pmIn News, Sportsby

Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury.

The disclosure was made on Monday by the French Federation Federation.

The Manchester United player’s absence earns Arsenal’s 20-year-old Guendouzi his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.

World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later.

Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.

 

