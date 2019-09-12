INEC monitors 59 parties primaries in Kogi, 64 in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),on Wednesday, confirmed that it monitored governorship primary elections conducted by 59 political parties in Kogi and 64 in Bayelsa.

The commission gave the confirmation in separate documents for the primary elections results it made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The documents made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated the names of political parties, date of the primaries, the mode of primaries adopted, winners, gender and remarks, names of aspirants and votes scored.

The documents also revealed that in Kogi, INEC monitored the primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which produced Yahaya Bello as well as Musa Wada as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state.

Also on the list were Abubakar Mohammed as winner of primary by Accord, Mrs Harirat Yakubu for Labour Party; Ephraim Medurin, Alliance for Democracy (AD); Nathasa Apoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and 53 others.

It also recorded that the APC primaries it monitored in Bayelsa produced Lyon David as the winner and Sen. Diri Douye as winner of that of the PDP.

It recognised Imomotimi Simeon as the winner of the primary conducted by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Okala Azibola for Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); and Mrs Oguara Nengimonyo of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

The document indicated that only three women out of 56 emerged as candidates from Kogi and five females out of 64 candidates in Bayelsa for the Nov. 16 elections.

Meanwhile, INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said that they were just results of primaries monitored by INEC, not candidates list for the two states elections.

Osaze-Uzzi said that the documents were just results of parties primaries monitored by INEC.

“kindly note for purposes of clarity and to avoid any ambiguity that the lists above are not the list of candidates contesting the respective governorship elections.

“They are the results of political parties primaries monitored by the commission.

“Some parties may chose, for whatever reason, not to sponsor any candidate even after conducting primaries,” he said.