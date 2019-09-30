As Nigeria marks her 59th Independence anniversary on October 1, leading Pay-Tv company, StarTimes have congratulated Nigerians on coming thus far since her independence in 1960.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, David Zhang noted that he is confident that the country will attain her full potential, irrespective of the setback it may be faced with.

In a goodwill message issued on Monday, he called for a continued unity, peace and love among citizens, adding that“Nigeria will eventually rise greatly above its challenges to become the envy of many nations.”

According to him, StarTimes will always align with the vision of the country’s founding fathers, heroes, statesmen and leaders at all levels towards ensuring that every Nigerian enjoys the benefit of democracy, which according to him, includes affordable entertainment, a value StarTimes stands for.

Zhang added that as one of the major employers of in the country, StarTimes would always remain a driving force in Nigeria’s economy as it continues to provide jobs to Nigerians in all 36 states where it operates.

He further called on every Nigerian at home and abroad to embrace imbibe the culture of togetherness, love and harmony wherever they live.

Vanguard