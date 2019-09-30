By Shina Abubakar

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has asked all the citizens, at home and in the Diaspora, to remain firmly committed to the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

He made the call in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan to mark the occasion of the nation’s 59th independence anniversary, he assured the people of better days ahead.

Oyetola maintained that no achievement could surpass the country’s togetherness as a nation which has remained intact in spite of all the challenges that had threatened it in the last 59 years.

He added that the people owed the country a responsibility to join the government in the task of interrogating issues that threaten the country’s collective survival as a nation, with a view to marshaling out plans for socio-political and economic growth and sustainable development.

“I congratulate and felicitate with every citizen of The State of Osun, and by extension, all Nigerians, on this joyous event and on the journey so far.

“On all accounts, it is appropriate to roll out the drums to celebrate the accomplishment of the vision of our founding fathers to birth a strong, indivisible, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“Although the journey has been adorned by dark days of colonialism, a shattering civil war and occasional crises, we have proved to the world that our ethnic, linguistic and religious diversities are sources of strength, not division.

“Fifty-nine years down the road, we have had our accomplishments and failings, but Project Nigeria is on course.

“Consequently, we owe it to ourselves and posterity to continue to interrogate issues that threaten our collective survival as a nation. In our introspection, we must review not just the last fifty-nine years but also attempt to project further afield into the years ahead and marshal our plans for socio-political and economic growth and sustainable development,” he said.

vanguard