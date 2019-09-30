Independence: Be hopeful for better days, PDP tells Nigerians

…Commends citizens’ patriotism

…Laments “divisions, impunity”

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The major opposition party in the land, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive on the occasion of the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary.

This is even as the party commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity and survival of the nation despite daunting challenges.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged Nigerians “to keep hope alive and not surrender to despondency in the face of the excesses impunity and recklessness of retrogressive forces in high places seeking to undermine our national cohesion, freedom of our citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as emasculate the will and aspiration of Nigerians as a people.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP notes that the October 1 date remains an undying signpost of our freedom and unity as a nation. It reminds us of the roots of our national cohesiveness; the sacrifices of our heroes and our determination to live harmoniously and succeed as one people, in all spheres of human endeavors; a national distinctiveness for which we are known and respected all over the world.

“The party celebrates the resilience and industry of Nigerians in various fields within and outside the shores of our country as well as the fortitude displayed by our citizens to remain united despite the odds.

“The PDP however notes that it is indeed depressing that after 59 years of independence and efforts by patriotic Nigerians in nurturing democratic practice and tenets, the last four years have experienced a complete retrogression to primordial division, impunity, constitutional and human rights violations, assault on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders, electoral malpractices and governance by a cabal.

“In the same vein, in the last four years, our nation has been faced with the challenge of falling from being one of the fastest-growing economies and home to world’s happiest people to become world’s poverty capital with a citizenry confronted by misery, insecurity, escalated violence, bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and worsened insurgency.

“The PDP, however, expressed optimism that the nation will eventually come out of the woods and urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the independence anniversary to rekindle their commitment towards the unity, stability, and development of our fatherland, especially as we collectively await the retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the Supreme Court.

“The party urges leaders at all levels to be committed and sacrificial in the discharge of their duties and desist from empty promises, rhetoric, and propaganda, as Nigerians look up to them for solutions. “The PDP prays for the stability of our nation and wishes Nigerians happy independence celebrations.”