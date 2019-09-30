Breaking News
Independence anniversary: Senate felicitates with Nigerians

The Senate on Monday in Abuja  felicitated with Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the 59th independence anniversary.

Senate in a statement by its Chairman, Media and Public Affair, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye said there were various challenges facing Nigeria but Nigerians are still hopeful.

“Nigerians were strengthened and hopeful in their resolve and spirit of brotherhood that the country would be great. And as true people’s representatives, we stand by all actions necessary and sufficient to realise this greatness.

“The ninth senate, an indispensable stakeholder in our country’s blossoming democracy reaffirms once again, its total commitment to always provide quality representation and legislation that will enhance living standard for our people.

“We shall partner with the executive, judiciary, civil society organisations, Non-governmental Organisations, the media and every relevant stakeholder in the Nigerian project to find lasting solution to the challenges that we currently face as a nation.

“Happy 59th independence anniversary Nigerians,’’ Adeyeye said. (NAN)

