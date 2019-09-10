Inadequate financial instruments limiting portfolio managers’ engagements in investment- Expert

…As infoware launches GrowMyKudi app

Head of Department, Market Services, Nigeria Stock Exchange ( NSE), Olufemi Balogun has cited inadequate financial instruments in the country as a menace limiting Portfolio Managers engagements in investment.

He disclosed this over the weekend at the launch of InfoWARE’s GrowMyKudi platform.

Speaking at the launch, Balogun said: “Portfolio managers are very interesting people and one thing I regret is that the financial instruments in Nigeria are not really adequate yet in the sense that there are some instruments that the portfolio managers are not engaging in.

According to him, among other things, an investor needs to have a basic knowledge of what investment is all about before going into it.

He said: “I think retail investment first of all is by education. That is the first thing to understand is what investment is. The next is finance. You have to understand the financial aspect of the product. You have to understand the risks involve in the product and you have to understand the potential profit that you can make out of the product and you have to look at your own risk repercussion.

Explaining the reason behind the belief on investment crashes, he said: “Yes the stock market can crash, that is where the education comes in because at the same time it cannot crash because if you do your due diligence understanding investment you will know that they have this statement of “you don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. So in that case, each financial instrument has its own inherent risk and because of that, when you put different financial instruments in the same basket it is extremely difficult from all to zero because one might be risky the others might not be.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Infoware, Uwa Agbonile, explained that the GrowMyKudi platform serves as a simulation and gaming platform that will educate users on how to build an investment-based portfolio, get investment education, access a community of traders and assist professionals in simulating trades by virtually executing market orders before going to the market with real cash.

He further noted: “ GrowMyKudi is a revolutionary platform that is going to help Nigerians and Africans as a whole gain the skills they need to successfully tackle economic and capital market challenges such as lack of financial inclusion, lack of innovation, capital market participation and the institutional knowledge gap.”

