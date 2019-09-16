BY Boluwaji Obahop

Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade-Arike, on Monday entered the witness box to testify at the panel hearing investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.

The SSG said that the Deputy Governor last attended the state Exco meeting in August 2018 even when the state government was up to date with his salaries.

The SSG under cross-examination by lead counsel to Achuba, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), said she was incompetent to issue a query to the deputy governor, as he is her boss.

She stated that while it is not under the schedule of the Office of the SSG to pay the salary of the deputy governor, all workers of the state, including the deputy governor, his (deputy) aides, have however been paid “up-to-date”.

Also, the Acting Director (Treasury), Office of the Accountant General, Mr. Elijah Ebinemi, presented before the panel, evidence of salaries/allowances paid to the embattled deputy governor.

The certified true copies of said payment were said to have covered between 2016 and 2017.

Others who testified was the Cashier, Office of the Deputy Governor, Saliu Itopa who under cross-examination by Mr. Anthony Adeniyi, lead counsel to state government explained that allowances and other monies, including imprest are paid direct into the bank accounts of those concerned.

The committee has two months left to conclude the investigation of the Deputy Governor.

Vanguard