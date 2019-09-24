Imo Tribunal: A victory for Imo people, says Chief Onuoha

By Chris Onuoha

An Imo State Businessman, High Chief Michael Onuoha has congratulated His Excellency Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha on his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal, he described the Tribunal Judgement that affirmed the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha as victory for Imolites.

Chief Onuoha who congratulated the Governor in a statement, said that the victory will motivate the Governor to do more.

Hailing the development, Chief Onuoha said “With this victory, the rebuild Imo agenda comes to fore; To rebuild therefore is to start all over again, which explains the foundation of the ‘Rebuild Imo’ mantra of Governor Ihedioha that is anchored on Good Governance; Job and wealth creation; Human capital development; and Integrated infrastructure development.”

Speaking further, he stated; “The above scenario explains why it is critically important to carry all Imo people along to create amity which inevitably will guarantee a ready to act attitude of the people.

“The judgment of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the Governor by Imolites in the March 19th Governorship Election. The judgment is a clear pointer to the fact that all processes and procedures for genuine election were followed During the election.

“The Judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of Democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“I have never entertained any iota of doubt about today’s outcome because it was clear that Imolites voted overwhelming to elect the Governor,” Onuoha said.

Chief Onuoha also expressed his satisfaction on the judgment saying that Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman, and that the decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts.

He urged the Governor to take the affirmation of his election “as a reminder of the confidence of Imolites in his capacity to Rebuild Imo State towards it’s manifest destiny of greatness.”

Vanguard