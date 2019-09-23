Imo PDP women hail Ihedioha’s victory at tribunal

The Women wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, has commended the Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, on his victory at the governorship elections petition tribunal.

Mrs Maria Mbakwe, the Imo PDP women leader gave the commendation in her congratulatory message while interacting with journalists in Owerri on Monday.

Mbakwe, who described the governor’s victory as a validation of the people’s will, said that there could not have been a better time for such consolidation of democracy.

She expressed confidence that the victory would enable the governor accelerate the pace of development in Imo; stressing that there would be less distractions.

She commended the judiciary for serving justice through transparent justice delivery which she said would help to deepen the trust of the masses in the nation’s judicial system.

Mbakwe, however, urged the governor’s co contestants to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with him in rebuilding the state.

“Ihedioha’s victory at the tribunal is a confirmation of the people’s mandate and an affirmation of the people’s trust in our judiciary.

“I urge all those whose petitions were struck out at the tribunal on Saturday, to accept the verdict for what it is and fully cooperate with the governor in his efforts at rebuilding our dear state,’’ she said.

New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday upheld Ihedioha’s victory as the substantive Imo governor. (NAN).

