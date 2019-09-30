Imo: Be patient with me, Ihedioha tells Imolites

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday, urged citizens of the state to be patient with him as he said that his administration is still rebuilding the state ruined by his predecessor Rochas Okorocha.

Ihedioha was quoted to have said this at the Imo Airport, on his arrival from the 74th United Nations General Assembly, by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu.

Ihedioha noted that his administration is making steady and successful efforts to get back Imo state on the wheel of progress.

According to the statement, “Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON is making steady progress in its effort to rebuild the state from the ruins of the last administration

He also pleaded with his people “to be patient with his administration, and that the Imo Community in Diaspora and state’s partners are appreciative of the steps taken so far to rebuild the state.

“The trip was exploratory. We are all aware that we are working hard to get back to both national and international reckoning, though that will take a while but the good news is that we are making steady progress.

“So it is in our best interest to continue to improve our relationship with the civilized world. So far our efforts are yielding the desired results.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.