I’m on a mission to take Nigerian music global — Ko Jamal

Oboh Agbonkhese

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Osarieme John Ezomo, also known as Ko Jamal, has said his quest is to take Nigerian music to rest of the world. On his niche, Jamal, who recently showed his singing skills by jumping on Adele “Hello” cover, said: “Every artist and music have there own crowd. My plan is to stay unique and make universal music and win competitively by winning more fans to give me a stance.



“With the environment and people around me as inspiration and influence, my kind of sound is more of the Afro-fusion, dancehall delivery.”

Jamal said he started his music career in 2010 as an underground singer and alongside his producer, Kodi, they formed a group—- Ko & Kodi. The group lasted for a year before they went solo due to their educational pursuits. In 2015 they linked up again and came up with an in-house studio, with Kodi the official producer. He made a comeback after releasing the song “The Link Up.”

He further released “Stripper” with great visuals (2018) and followed up with few singles like “Nurse,” “Temptation” and other collaborations with the various artiste.

Early this year, Jamal, who is the CEO of Ko Jamal Entertainment, released a song, “Success” and a video, which has gained massive airplay across the country and outside. He added that he was currently working on various music projects to be released later in the year.

