I’m not bothered by detractors – Fatoyinbo

The Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has left many guessing with his recent Instagram picture quotes and captions.

Some believed the post is not unconnected with the recent interviews of two Ilorin pastors – Busola Olotu and Rev Emmanuel Oset – who used to be Fatoyinbo’s spiritual father.

The two pastors claimed they knew Fatoyinbo when he began his ministry in Ilorin, Kwara State capital years ago.

Recall Vanguard reported that Rev Oset, Presiding pastor of Champions’ Church, Ilorin opened up on why he ‘disowned’ his one-time spiritual son, Fatoyinbo, some five years ago.

Fatoyinbo first post on Instagram assumed to be a subtle response, said: “Do not be bothered if those who you have been a huge blessing to turn against you because of ingratitude, envy, and Jealousy. Don’t even think about it for a second, don’t let who they are change who you are!”

Another picture post ascribed to Genereux Philip reads, “People only throw shades at what is shining”.

He also posted another picture quote with a parable caption.

“I keep my head held high and smile, because there are people who will kill to see me fall.”