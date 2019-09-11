Ill-treatment responsible for worsening Biafra agitation — IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, said it was the ill-treatment by successive governments, particularly the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration, that aggravated the agitation for the Sovereign State of Biafra led by IPOB.

In a paper presented by Mazi Kanu to the European Union, EU, Parliament, made available to Vanguard by IPOB’s Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, Kanu said: “After the civil war, Biafrans slowly rebuilt their world but as far as Nigeria was concerned, they were not and never had been Biafrans.

“They were Nigerians from the South-East or Igbo-speaking Nigerians.

“The war was airbrushed out of the Nigerian consciousness. Biafrans could only whisper about their loss. Joining the global Biafran Diaspora was one option for those who could get out of the country; others remained in Biafraland, the Biafran identity among themselves, undiminished.

“Nigeria leaders, particularly the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s continous crushing of the Biafra identity has been the order of the day, as even peacefully commemorating the war risks arrest, detention, ill-treatment or being shot.

“In recent years, the Nigerian state authorities have conducted three orchestrated campaigns against Biafrans and the three Operation Python Dance military operations have been battles targeted against the Biarfans. The first being in 2016, the second in 2017 and the third is ongoing, all designed to undermine calls for Biafra self determination.

“Operation Python Dance campaigns are laden with intimidation, serious and systemic human rights violations carried out by the state with impunity and IPOB a voice for Biafrans’ self-determination, a non-violent group, being always targeted for destruction.”