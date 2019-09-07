I’ll make Ajaokuta steel project a reality – NPC candidate

The candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC), Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, has promised to ensure the realisation of Ajaokuta steel project if elected in the Nov.16 governorship election in Kogi.

The candidate disclosed this in a statement on Saturday and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said NPC government would take practical steps toward industrialisation of the state by working closely with all relevant stakeholders to make the Ajaokuta Steel Project a reality.

According to the candidate, his commitment to industrialise the state “shall be complemented with agro processing industries in all the local government areas of the state”.

He said the NPC government would also establish University of Steel Technology within the first four years of his administration.

Aliyu, who is also the state chairman of the party, promised to work towards realising the full potential of the youth in fulfilment of the dream that started during the first republic. (NAN)

Vanguard