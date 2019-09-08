I’ll approach A/court to declare me winner – Uduaghan

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for Delta south senatorial district, Dr Emmanuel Udughan has said he would approach the Appeal court to declare him winner of the senatorial election.

The former governor of the state who spoke through his media aide, Mr Monoyo Edon hailed the tribunal judgment in Asaba which nullified the victory of Senator James Manager in the senatorial election, stressing that his next action would be to prevail on the Appeal court to declare him winner of the election instead of the run election the tribunal ordered for.

“While we are happy with the tribunal’s judgment which affirmed my party’s position that the election was rigged and characterized with electoral over voting, we are not entirely satisfied with the judgment as the tribunal ought to have deducted the excess illegal votes and declared me and my party rightful winner of the election.

“In view of this, we shall be challenging the tribunal’s judgment at the Appeal Court to declare us as the outright winner of the February 23rd, 2019 National Assembly Election for Delta South Senatorial District.”, he said.

Vanguard