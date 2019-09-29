Breaking News
Ikpeazu introduces daily street collection of wastes in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

In a bid to rid Aba and environs of waste, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said it will begin street by street collection of wastes from 5pm on a daily basis.

He stated that the indiscriminate disposal of wastes would no longer be allowed, adding that anyone caught disposing wastes outside the approved designated points will be arrested.

Ikpeazu had declared a state of emergency on sanitation in response to the increasing challenges of waste management in the State.

The Governor promised to take over and coordinate the management activities in Aba Metropolis to restore sanity and discipline for a month period.

Ikpeazu further pledged to create distinct waste management authorities in Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Umuahia South and Umuahia North council areas.

“Local Government waste managers shall be appointed immediately to oversee these management authorities in the specified Local Government Areas,” a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said.

Meanwhile, evacuation of refuse had begun in Aba and Umuahia areas.

