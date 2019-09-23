Ihedioha invites Uche Nwosu, Araraume, Hope Uzodimma to close ranks for a better Imo

The governor who spoke at a mini victory dinner at his residence assured his opponents of his readiness to welcome them with an open arm to join the government and close ranks to move the state forward.

“My appeal to Chief Uche Nwosu, Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume and Sen. Hope Uzodimma is to sheath their sword and close ranks for a better Imo state”. said the governor who just won his case at the governorship election petition tribunal.

In his own words, he said, “there is no victor no vanquished” and sees Imo as one irrespective of varying political interests urging them to come to join him rebuild the state.

The governor made the call in the presence of Former governors Chief Achike Udenwa and Dr Ikedi Ohakim, former Deputy governor Chief Ebere Udeagu and other political leaders in the state.

Vanguard