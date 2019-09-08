IGP urged to investigate Police killing of Chinedu

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

INSPECTOR General of Police, Mr Adamu Muhammed has been urged to set up a powered team to investigate alleged killing of late Chinedu Obi by a Police officer attached to Sango Police station, Ogun state in July this year.

A group Conference for Actualization of Human rights who briefed the media in Warri, Delta state alleged that the late Obi, a Deltan, was allegedly shot by a Policeman while at the Police stationk, urging the Inspector General of Police to properly investigate the issue to bring the trigger happy Policeman to book. In a letter addressed to the IG and signed by the National Coordinator of the body, Omemiroro Ogedegbe and the Secretary Mr Austin Ozobo said the action of the Policeman was a case of abuse of fire arm.

“This is a clear case of weapon abuse. It

is our humble opinion that the policeman in question did not exhibit enough maturity and professionalism in his judgment before the trigger.

The Delta State born undergraduate was cut short by the overzealous policeman. He was a final year student of the department of physics, University of Port Harcourt, River State.”

No doubt, since you took up the reign as Inspector General of Police, things have changed for better with reform of the police force.

We urge you to use your good offices to set up a high powered and dispassionate investigation into this killing, and bring the culprit to book the delay in the investigation of this matter is most unfortunate.

We shall be compelled to institute an action without further notice if within seven days our demand for a thorough investigation of this matter is not complied with. “, the group said.

Vanguard