ICAO: Nigeria wins big in aviation security

By Dirisu Yakubu

The efforts of the Nigerian government in transforming the aviation sector yesterday received international recognition as the country received the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council President’s Certificate on progress in aviation.

The award which took place in Montreal, Canada, according to a statement on Tuesday night by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Joseph Odaudu was largely informed by the Nigerian government’s commitment to the effective implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices.

ALSO READ:

Presenting the Certificate to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika during the opening ceremony of the 40th Triennial Assembly of the International Civil Aviation organisation, President of the ICAO Council, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu said the Certificate was in recognition “of the contribution of deserving member states to the marked improvements in global aviation safety and security.”

He said the recognition was meant to encourage the countries to do more while spurring others to step up their own efforts in promoting the security and safety of their respective airspaces which will ultimately translate to better global aviation security standards.

Reacting to the award, Sirika expressed his delight at the fact that the modest achievements recorded by Nigeria in the area of Aviation Security and Oversight Deficiencies have been recognised and applauded by the world aviation governing body, stressing that the recognition was a challenge to him and all the players in the nation’s aviation industry to do more.

He credited the achievements to the unwavering commitment and support of President Muhammadu Buhari to the transformation of the country’s aviation industry, noting that the government’s focus on safety and security since its inception had started yielding the desired results.

Sirika commended the ICAO Council for monitoring and giving recognition to developments in member states and promised that Nigeria would remain committed to the ideals and objectives of the organization.

The Council President’s Certificate was awarded to sixteen (16) out of 193 member nations.

Vanguard