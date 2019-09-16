Ibori fought tooth and nail with Okowa, says Otuaro

By Emma Amaize

DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has revealed that former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, joined forces with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to fight off the forces that planned to seize power from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last governorship election in the state.

Otuaro, who appreciated Ibori at a thanksgiving service for the 2019 governorship victory of Okowa and himself at Christ Embassy Church, Warri, said the former governor “stood shoulder to shoulder with Governor Okowa against all contending issues and distractions that came up in the body politics of the state before and during elections.”

Three months into the second tenure of Okowa, who he described as deeply committed to a prosperous and peaceful Delta, he assured, “the state will continue to experience massive development during their second term in office”.

“The elections have come and gone, this government has settled down for the business of governance, I want to assure you that we are committed to the enthronement of a prosperous Delta State, A Delta state where peace, rapid progress, increase growth in infrastructural facilities, love for one another, is our vision,” he asserted.

His words: “The thanksgiving service has not only granted us the opportunity to appreciate God Himself, but all of you Deltans for the victory He granted Dr Okowa/Otuaro at the general elections”.

The deputy governor expressed his unalloyed appreciation to all Deltans for their support, solidarity, prayers and commitment that led them to victory during the last elections despite the intrigues that characterized it, before and during the election proper.

Governor Okowa, Chief Ibori, members of the National Assembly, Delta State House of Assembly, commissioners and other top government functionaries attended the event.

