Ibejii, LKT, Barry Jhay inspire my style of music – O’Jerry

By Juliet Ebirim

Multi-talented compere and vocalist O’Jerry who just debuted with a fresh hot single titled ‘Go Pay’ produced by Suplia Beats has showered praises on Afro-retro act – Ibejii for inspiring his sound. O’Jerry has also commended LKT & Barry Jhay for staying true to their sounds which have in no small measure improved his style as an Afro-Pop act.

With his new release – Go Pay, presented in an ingenious blend of vernacular and Yoruba, the warm-hearted Media Relations Ninja delivers a melodic Afro-pop rendition full of positivity, energy and goodwill. O’Jerry fuses his astounding pop-fuji vocals with Afrobeat rhythms to convey a stimulating message of perseverance to Nigerians and the world at large.

READ ALSO:

O’Jerry is also inspired by Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, Praiz, Rayce among other renowned vocal acts in the Nigerian music sphere. The refreshing new single is available online on itunes, soundcloud, boomplay and all music download sites.

VANGUARD