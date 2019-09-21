I won’t seek 3rd term through my successor — Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that he has no plan or intention to continue in office beyond 2023, through his successor.

Emmanuel made the assertion on Friday while interacting with members of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio who had stormed the gate of the government House Uyo in jubilant mood over his (governor) victory at the tribunal on Thursday September, 19, 2019.

He appreciated the youth group for their unwavering support to him especially during the election despite all odds, and solicited for the continued support to enable his administration to achieve its completion agenda.

Emmanuel urged members of the foremost socio cultural organization of the Ibibio youths and entire Akwa Ibom people to disregard such insinuation as there was no truth in it.

He equally charged students of Akwa Ibom State and entertainers who also came to celebrate with him over his victory at the tribunal to remain creative and assured that he will provide facilities that would help them grow.

Emmanuel said: “I usually hear people saying ‘He has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true.

“As I speak, it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He (God) presents him, we will support him to also succeed. I commend Mboho for the role it has played in maintaining peace in our dear state.The peace of Akwa Ibom State will never be shaken”

Earlier, President of the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Youths, Akpawara Patrick Udofia reassured the governor that God would see him through a successful second term in office.

“As owners of the land that this Government House is located, we the Ibibios have again reiterated that no one else is licensed to occupy this Government House until 2023, except Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

