I will never set foot in South Africa until… – Burna Boy

On 8:31 pm

By Ayo Onikoyi

In reaction to xenophobic attacks to Nigerians in South African Afro Fusion star and ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy has declared he would never set foot in the country until government of South Africa addresses the problem.

The multi-award winning star says this in a series of posts.

See his statement below:

 

– Burna Boy speaks out on the issue at hand with xenophobia.

