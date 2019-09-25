I prefer married men to regular boyfriends – BBNaija Tacha

By Tolulope Abereoje

It is no news that Tacha is the most controversial housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show at the moment. As always, she has given fans something to talk about after a video of her saying she prefers married men over single guys was shared online.

Tacha, who was a regular Nigerian social media savvy girl before the Big Brother Naija house had taken to her social media page in 2018, to reveal why she prefers dating married men to single guys.





According to her, married men are less stress, they give money, they don’t get to have sex with you all night, unlike young guys who keep demanding for sex and yet can’t foot her bills.

“People often wonder why girls love/prefer to date married me. Listen, married men are less stress, they do not stress us. They give us money without us asking for it, they don’t constantly sleep with you. They can’t cheat on you because they have a wife and yes, I’m aware you have a wife, so we’re both good. But you see regular boyfriends are always broke and when they finally give you 5k, they want to hang one leg in the bathroom and the other leg in the kitchen and have sex with you,” she said.

VANGUARD