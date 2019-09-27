I killed 16 of my victims, offered their blood for ritual — kidnap kingpin

By Peter Duru

The notorious kidnap kingpin who led a gang that specialized in the abduction and murder of his victims even after collecting ransom, Iorwuese Ikpila also known as Dr. Kwagh Akorom Me Nenge (catch me if you can) has revealed that he slaughtered 16 persons and offered their blood for a ritual to acquire wealth and power.

Iorwuese Ikpila aka Dr. Kwagh Akorom Me Nenge (catch me if you can) in red and his gang membersThe kidnapper who was paraded yesterday by the Benue Police command alongside six other accomplices claimed he was the son of a native doctor and usually had communion with a ‘Queen’ in the spirit realm who directed his gang to sacrifice 20 persons after which they would become rich and powerful.

“So from there I and my people kidnap people and when we kidnap them we kill them and give their blood to our ‘Queen’ for power to get anything we want both power and money.

“I have been in the business for three months because the ‘Queen’ mandated that we should complete the blood sacrifice with 20 people for us to acquire whatever we needed but so far we have killed 16 persons.

“After abducting our victims, we dispossess them of their belongings, we strangulate them and give their blood to the ‘Queen’ and after that we bury them.

“But I have now realized that all powers belong to God. Before now I confessed my sins to the Policeman that arrested me. He also took me to a Pastor in Katsina/Ala even before taking him to the graves where I confessed my sins,” he added.

Iorwuese Ikpila who claimed to be 30 years old said had four wives and four children.

Earlier the Benue state Police Commissioner, Mr. Garba Mukaddas said the arrests of the gang followed a tip-off, “they specified that the gang kidnapped sixteen persons, robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed their victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves as a way of covering the crime.

“Further investigation led to the discovery of sixteen shallow graves. Eleven corpses have been exhumed and identified by their family members.

“A receiver of the properties stolen by this gang, one Shizoon Nyityo has also been arrested. Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made single barrel gun, a rope used by the gang members to strangulate their victims and assorted charms. Investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Mr Mukaddas said.

EFCC nabs Abuja Yahoo Yahoo boysAlso paraded were 11 others for alleged kidnap and cultism including Stephen Ortwer who conspired with a friend now at large to kidnap three children from Benue state and moved them to Ebonyi state for ritual purposes. Vanguard, Nigeria News