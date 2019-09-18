By Bose Adelaja

A boy aged 11 years (name withheld), told Vanguard on Wednesday that he joined miscreants in Oshodi, Lagos State, because his parents went their separate ways.

He was among the 71 miscreants arrested under the Oshodi bridge, following an early morning raid by operatives of Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences. He was later transferred to Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.

According to the boy, he ran to Lagos State from one of the neighbouring states after his parents separated and efforts to reconcile them proved abortive. He added that he slept under the bridge and became an errand boy to hoodlums. “Gradually,” he continued, “I was introduced to Indian hemp.”

Task Force boss

Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team, said the raid was part of efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black spots across the metropolis. He added that the crackdown is in line with the determination of the Task Force to curtail the activities of hoodlums.

Vanguard learned that 13 of the arrested suspects were released after a thorough screening by the Chairman, while the minor was sent to Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.

According to Egbeyemi, some of those arrested were in possession of Indian hemp, codeine, skunk and tramadol. He reiterated that all identified black spots across the state would be continuously raided and arrested suspects prosecuted if found guilty.

CSP Egbeyemi stressed that the present administration has zero-tolerance for all forms of crimes. He also noted that Lagos State is the most populous in Nigeria, as well as its economic heartbeat. As such, the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.

Police Commissioner’s directive on miscreants

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that the raid must be a continuous exercise in line with the state’s policy aimed at eradicating activities of miscreants and cultists.

This is just as another arrested miscreant Suraju Ademola confessed to have been sleeping on railway lines under Oshodi bridge for over seven months.

He confessed further to be part of those criminals that attack and rob innocent members of the public of their valuables on Oshodi bridge in the early hours of the day and at night.

