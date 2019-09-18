I inherited a begging economy – Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Wednesday, said that his administration inherited a begging economy from his immediate predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Ihedioha disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, yesterday in Owerri.

Part of what the governor claimed would be his strategy to revive the economy of the state, was to partner with development partners outside the country.

Ihedioha’s statement was quoted to have come after his one week diplomatic visit to the United States of America.

He stated: “Our useful deliberations and interface with the Congressional Black Caucus; U.S State Department; World Bank; Department for International Development,DFID and the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

“Our discussions with these international agencies will yield desired results for the State soon, which is in line with his campaign promises to look beyond the shores of Imo State in the task of rebuilding the State.

“The need to consciously tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state made it necessary and imperative to seek collaboration with partners to support the efforts of his administration’s Rebuild Imo Agenda.

“It was an economic and diplomatic visit to the United States of America, where we had cause to interface with the Congressional Black Caucus. We visited the State Department, we also visited the World Bank, DFID, and of course, USAID. And we had useful deliberations”, he said.

“I promised in the course of our campaigns, that we will look beyond the shores of Imo State to get our state to where we need to be”

“Imo State is in need of resources and collaboration to enable his administration create jobs and wealth for its teeming youths and for the people of the State.

“The governor said he remains optimistic on the outcome of his visit to the U.S and discussions with held with Development Agencies, recalling that his administration inherited a state with a begging economy which necessitated the need to expand the frontiers of the economic base of Imo State.”

The governor said that he believed that “There is hope for the State because there is renewed faith and confidence in his administration by the international community who are happy with the progress made so far by his administration in the State.

“We are making progress. We’ve made useful contacts and engaged in deliberations we believe will yield positive results in the shortest possible time.

“The good news is that they are confident and they are happy with our progress thus far. There is faith and confidence in the government of our state today.”

Vanguard