I have sent a Special Envoy to Ramaphosa – Buhari speaks on Xenophobic attack

By Nwafor Sunday

With the recent attack on Nigerians in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday, sent a special envoy to President Ramaphosa, to remind him of his international obligation of safeguarding the lives and properties of foreigners in his country.

Disclosing this via the official tweeter handle of the Presidency ‘@NGRPresident’, Buhari instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria.

