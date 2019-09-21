Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Saturday he has no grudge against his opponents in the March 9 governorship election in the state, saying the duo only exercised their rights.

Chief Uche Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti represented the All Progressive Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively in the poll and, had approached the election petition tribunal to upturn the results of the election.

However, the tribunal on Friday upheld the governor’s victory in the election and declared the petitions filed by the challengers as unmeritorious.

Ikpeazu, who spoke at the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, urged Otti and Ogah to sheathe their swords and join him in rebuilding the state.

The governor commended the tribunal for the verdict and also expressed gratitude to people of the state for giving him their mandate.

He said the victory would energize him to work harder for the good of the state.

“More than ever before, we shall henceforth be relentless in the vigorous pursuit of our developmental agenda for the people of Abia State,” the governor

said.