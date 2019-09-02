I have ended banditry Within 59 days In office – Zamfara Governor

By Nasir Muhammad Gusau
Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun expressed happiness over the way his administration has ended armed banditry that bedevilled the state for a decade within his 100 days in office.
The Governor stated this during a phone-in the program with Zamfara state radio station, monitored by Vanguard Newspaper.
“When I was sworn in, I promised to make sure that insecurity becomes history. I’m now happy to face the people of Zamfara State, Nigeria and the International community that, I have been able to quelled insecurity within 59 days in the office”.
According to him, the whole world can attest to the fact that peace has returned in all the areas of Zamfara state. Adding that the return of peace is one of the major achievements the state will celebrate during the 100 days anniversary.
Matawalle also explained that, apart from insecurity, his government has also provided potable water supply in Gusau and its environs. Adding that, the gesture will be extended to all the 14 local government areas across the state.
” Provision of potable water supply, construction of township roads in Gusau, providing state of the art equipment to both Radio and television stations in the state, awarding of five billion naira contract for the rehabilitation and construction of primary schools are among the major achievements the government will celebrate. He added.
The Governor further stressed the international cargo airport project will be flag up during the celebration. He also explained that arrangements are concluded to send 200 students abroad to study in various universities across the globe.
Governor matawalle, also stated his administration, was able to procure ambulance vehicles for all the general hospitals in the state as there was no a single ambulance in any of the state’s hospitals before he came onboard.