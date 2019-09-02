I have ended banditry Within 59 days In office – Zamfara Governor

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun expressed happiness over the way his administration has ended armed banditry that bedevilled the state for a decade within his 100 days in office.

The Governor stated this during a phone-in the program with Zamfara state radio station, monitored by Vanguard Newspaper.

“When I was sworn in, I promised to make sure that insecurity becomes history. I’m now happy to face the people of Zamfara State, Nigeria and the International community that, I have been able to quelled insecurity within 59 days in the office”.

According to him, the whole world can attest to the fact that peace has returned in all the areas of Zamfara state. Adding that the return of peace is one of the major achievements the state will celebrate during the 100 days anniversary.