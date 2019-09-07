I can lecture on sex – Pat Ugwu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not many women feel comfortable talking about sex but that is not the case with Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu also known as Sugar Girl. When it came down to sex, during a chat with Potpourri the University of Abuja undergraduate didn’t bat an eyelid instead she warmed up to the discussion with open delight, the way a bee would react to honey.

Of course she admitted to being a novice in matters of marriage but when it comes to sex, she said she could actually take many to school.

“Talking about marriage and relationship, I am sorry I don’t know much about it, I am not yet married and I’m not in a relationship so I can’t tell you much about it. But when you talk about sex, I can lecture you on that,” she beamed with an air of authority only a professor would discussing his favourite subject.

“Sex is what I do when I’m horny and feel like having a night stand. I can go and have fun, this year I am free, I am not in any relationship, and I am not even thinking of having a relationship next year. I was in a bad relationship that almost took my life last year. I almost died loving a stupid guy that never supported my career and trying to control my life for me. So, I have made up my mind not to have any relationship till further notice. My job is my top priority,” she added.

Pat Ugwu is an Instagram sensation who captivates her followers with scintillating pictures of her bum, baring it in the most luscious ways and her reason is simple.

“Some of us that are not facially beautiful have to flaunt the other assets in our body that make us outstanding. I don’t joke with being sexy that’s why I am always in the gym, exercising my body to look fit and fresh, even in my 50s, I won’t stop gymming because I want to be forever sexy,” she said.

Patience Patrick Ugwu (full name)‘ has featured in flicks like ‘Lack of money’, ‘My Title’, ‘Port Harcourt Lady’, ‘Twist of Fate and many others.

Vanguard