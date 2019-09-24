By Vera Sam Anyagafu

The Consul General of The Peoples’ Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Chu Maoming has expressed satisfaction over the multiple leaps forward made by his country, saying that China is presently witnessing progressive journey of development.

Maoming said this at the occasion marking the 70thanniversary of the founding of The Peoples’ Republic of China, held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Giving his speech at the ceremony well attended by Chinese citizens, diplomats, national leaders and friends, including also guests from important sectors, Maoming said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people successfully put an end to the century of wars and laid down a solid foundation for the country’s development, prosperity and strength and the Chinese people’s affluence.

According to him the anniversary celebration was a good opportunity to walk through the 70 years of the People’s Republic of China and to embrace the coming of the Chinese dream of great national rejuvenation, emphasising that since October 1, 1949, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese people put an end to the century of wars and humiliation after decades of heroic struggles, and established the People’s Republic of China.

“The 5,000-year-old ancient civilisation thus embarked on a new and promising journey of development”, he added.

The colourful event which also featured dance from various Chinese troupes, saw citizens of both countries expressive in commending the healthy bilateral relationship shared, even as many qualifies it to be worthy of emulation.

However, the CG also pointed out his country’s commitment to ensuring the actualisation of Agenda 2063 and moving towards the achievement of the grand African Dream in the next 40 years, adding that, China and Africa are closely connected, especially in shared similarities and that in recent years, the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa has consistently achieved remarkable results under the guidance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

His words, “Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular between China and Nigeria, our relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, the friendship between our people has deepen, and mutual political trust has been steadily consolidated, “The year of 2019 also remarks the first year that Nigeria formally joins the big family of the BRI, since China and Nigeria signed a governmental MOU on jointly building the BRI during the FOCAC Beijing Summit last September.”

He went further to state that China will fully implement the eight major initiatives announced at the last year’s FOCAC Beijing Summit and continuously deepen the BRI cooperation, even based on the principle of openness.

Vanguard