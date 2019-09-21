Wole Mosadom

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has reacted to rumour being circulated in the social media that he was rushed out of the country for medical treatment saying he is full of life and still in his Minna hometown in Niger State.

l Abubakar, who was full of life at the Second Edition of “Gen. Abdulsaami A. Abubakar Foundation Annual Peace Lecture” organised in his honour at Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, Niger State on Saturday, refused to comment on the rumour when Journalists besieged him for a response.

However, after long persuasions, the former head of state simply said: “But you can see me here with me speaking and this settled the entire rumour.”

There was a report in the social media on Friday that the former military ruler had been flown abroad for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

Earlier in his speech at the lecture with the theme, “Good Politics at the Service of Peace:The Role of Eminent Persons in the Prevention and Management of Conflict in Nigeria,”Abubakar said there is the need for Nigerians to always think of peace, toe the line of peace especially at this time of escalating violence across the country.

“As we commemorate the International Day of Peace, we must raise the bar of peace and always walk the long road to peace in all our endeavours.

“We cannot bequeath chaos, disunity, a state of insecurity and hopelessness to the future generations of Nigerians. “

“To our youth, you all must embrace the virtue of tolerance, fairness, respect for human dignity and avoid vices that disrupt sustainable peace.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, who was also the Guest Lecturer, said providing security for the people should not be a seasonal agenda by people in government but a long time and constant programme.

“Security should not be provided only when we are in office because one day, we will all be an ordinary person and also need security being enjoyed by all and that is why when we are in office, we should always provide long time, adequate and constant security to all,” he declared.

He condemned those drumming for war in the country saying they should be wary of the grave consequences and should, therefore, toe the path of peace, dialogue and understanding instead of clamouring for war.

“Some Nigerians openly call for the disintegration of the country forgetting the lessons of the Civil War of 1967 to 1970.

“They forget all that we benefit and have benefited from our togetherness so far. The present situation in Nigeria may not be the best but there are lessons for us to learn from the unfolding scenarios in the two Sudans.

“There are also some lessons from the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia which split into seven countries in the 1990s.

“The lesson here is that we have a lot to gain from remaining one indissoluble nation and if we don’t see anything good in ourselves, then it will be difficult for outsiders to consider us good,” the governor added.