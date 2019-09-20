I am coming prepared, boasts Omawumi ahead of her tomorrow’s show

By Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award-winning songstress, Omawumi is leaving no stone unturned as she counts down to her grand show, billed for tomorrow, at the Freedom Park, on the Lagos Island.

The vocal power house has boasted that she’s coming on stage prepared to give her fans a value for their money. Already, the show has been generating a lot of buzz on social media, and Omawumi can’t wait to mount the stage to do what she knows how to do best.

Talking about the show, Omawumi said it will feature the likes of Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Slim Case, Brymo, Lami Philips, Ego, and DJ Spinall.

The talented singer earlier hinted on social media that the Freedom Park concert will create another experience for music lovers. “If you attended any of my previous #INHERFEELINGS tour, you didn’t see anything o! This one is going to be LIT Fa!! You know @freedomparklagos gives someone extra ginger but I’m coming prepared. I’m not also going to be alone on stage! I’m coming with some of your favourite artists! Yay!!!”

The show is in line with the singer’s new album tour, ‘In Her Feelings.’ The album, according to Omawumi, “represents a legacy which was stirred by family, domestic violence, relationships and the society.” ‘In Her Feelings’ which is her 4th studio album embodies tracks of multiple genres which include hits ‘For my baby’, ‘Mr. Sinnerman’, ‘Away’, ‘True Loving’, ‘Tabansi’, ‘Green Grass’ and ‘Without You’.

Vanguard