By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Journalists under the aegies of Urban Wash Media Network has advised Taraba state government to reintroduce monthly sanitation exercise as a measure to ensure a clean environment and promote public safety.

The group in a communique issued at the end of her quarterly review meeting on USAID’s Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, E-WASH, services Programme in Jalingo, the state capital, also harped on the need for public conveniences within the state capital to discourage open defecation.

The communique which was signed by the state chairman of the group, Adamu Sadiq, among other things said the government should mandate private businesses to promote hygiene as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The communique in part said:”Taraba State Government should re-introduce a monthly environmental sanitation program and should be enforced by WASH-related MDAs in the State.

“The state government should build conveniences in strategic public places and mandate private business owners like restaurants, shopping malls, filling stations among others, to build places of convenience as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“Taraba State Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, should also create awareness and sensitisation on sanitation and hygiene in schools and public places.”

Vanguard