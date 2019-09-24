Breaking News
Translate

Hygiene: Group urges Gov Ishaku to re-introduce monthly sanitation

On 6:11 pmIn Newsby

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Journalists under the aegies of Urban Wash Media Network has advised Taraba state government to reintroduce monthly sanitation exercise as a measure to ensure a clean environment and promote public safety.

Muslim Ummah, insecurity, Darius Dickson Ishaku, tolerance, Eid-el-Kabir
Darius Dickson Ishaku

The group in a communique issued at the end of her quarterly review meeting on USAID’s Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, E-WASH, services Programme in Jalingo, the state capital, also harped on the need for public conveniences within the state capital to discourage open defecation.

The communique which was signed by the state chairman of the group, Adamu Sadiq, among other things said the government should mandate private businesses to promote hygiene as part of their corporate social responsibility.

14 residents, others killed as militiamen attack Taraba community(Opens in a new browser tab)

The communique in part said:”Taraba State Government should re-introduce a monthly environmental sanitation program and should be enforced by WASH-related MDAs in the State.

“The state government should build conveniences in strategic public places and mandate private business owners like restaurants, shopping malls, filling stations among others, to build places of convenience as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“Taraba State Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, should also create awareness and sensitisation on sanitation and hygiene in schools and public places.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.