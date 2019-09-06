Not less than 100 N-Power beneficiaries under the N-Teach programme in Edo State have been trained to assist female students in identifying human traffickers who lure their victims into the crim.

Speaking at a 2-day capacity building programme entitled: “Empower Women and Girls and Let them Speak Politically and Against Trafficking,” Human Capacity Developer and African Women Empowerment Guild (AWEG), Ms Amanda Sawyer, said teachers need to be empowered to influence the type of decision their students make.

The programme was organised by the Edo Social Investment Programme in collaboration with Ms Amanda Sawyer’s Human Capacity Developer and African Women Empowerment Guild.

Sawyer said: “We want to empower teachers with leadership skills so that they can impact students to grow and excel, delegating power and negotiating confidently.”

She noted that every child should be a leader in his or her own right and urged the participants to share the skills learnt with their students.

Sawyer explained that leadership, communication and negotiation skills are not only important for an enriched life but important for students to find and keep a job after graduation.

In her remarks, the President of AWEG, Dr Nosa Aladeselu, said the aim of the capacity building was to ensure that teachers contribute their quota to reducing the incidence of human trafficking among female students to the barest minimum.

Dr. Aladeselu said: “Female students do not really have a say when it comes to making decision as regards human trafficking. We believe that when teachers advise these female students about the ills of human trafficking, the students will not agree to be trafficked.”

The Focal Person for Edo State Social Investment Programme, Ms Yuwa Aladeselu, said that the 100 N-Power teachers that participated in the programme were trained on negotiation and communication skills.

She explained that the teachers are expected to gain skills that will enable them communicate better with their students.

Vanguard