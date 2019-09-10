Huddersfield hire Cowley as new manager

Championship strugglers Huddersfield hired Lincoln’s Danny Cowley as their new manager on Monday.

Cowley will be joined at Huddersfield by his brother Nicky, who worked with him as Lincoln’s assistant manager.

Huddersfield have been looking for a new boss since the dismissal of Jan Siewert, who was sacked on August 16 after the Terriers made a poor start to the season and were knocked out of the League Cup by Cowley’s third-tier Lincoln.

Huddersfield are second bottom of the Championship with one point, having lost five of their six league games since last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

READ ALSO:

The Cowley brothers are set to take charge for the first time in Sunday’s home match against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who will also be under new management following Garry Monk’s appointment last week.

“From the outset, (head of football operations) David Webb and I knew how important this next appointment is for the club,” Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club’s website.

“We undertook a very detailed and thorough process to identify the right person to lead the first team forward.

“Our research, due diligence and work resulted in a shortlist of four candidates, and Danny Cowley was number one.”

VANGUARD