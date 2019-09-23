How you can earn up to 75k a month from Branch

Do you know about Branch app? Do you know you can borrow and earn monthly with your Branch App?

Not only will you have extra cash to pay off your loan, but you’ll also be helping your friends and neighbours access quick, stress-free loans. Does this sound interesting to you? If your answer is yes, then keep reading.

The Branch referral feature is one of the best in the country and it is open to everyone who is a user of the Branch app.

Here’s how simple it is. Tell someone – anyone – about Branch app, if they take a loan using your referral code and pay back, you automatically get a N1500 bonus which will be used to pay off your own loan. Even more amazing, they will also get N500!

You don’t have to do anything stressful and it won’t take you more than a few clicks. Simply share your referral code with as many people as possible and with each person that takes a loan using your code and pays back, you get N1500 every time. In other words, if, for example, 50 people take loans using your referral code and all 50 of them pay back those loans, you get a total of N75,000 in free money.

Here is how to go about it:

Open the Branch app and click on the menu

Click on “earn 1500” to view your unique referral code

Click on “invite friends” to share with friends (or anyone sef)

Select any of the apps on your phone that you want to share the code from

Select the contacts you want to share with and share with them

Ask your friend to enter your unique code before they repay (this is very important o!)

Once they repay their loan as scheduled, you will receive N1500 in your bonus account which will be applied to your next loan.

Super simple isn’t it? It’s just as simple for your friends or anyone you refer too – plus they get N500 once they repay their loans too! They don’t have to do too much either. Here’s what they need to do:

They’ll click on the link in the invite message that you share with them

They’ll download the app, register and apply for a loan

If their loan is approved, they will receive the loan amount in their account in minutes

Now, they just have to go to the menu and click “promotions”

They’ll enter the unique code that came in the invite message you sent to them before their repayment date

Once they repay, they will receive N500 in their bonus account which will be applied to their next loan.

This is a huge opportunity, isn’t it? Your friend gets a loan that they can use to solve everyday problems, to start a business or to grow their inventory. They don’t need to run helter-skelter or come to you anymore when they need money.

You, on the other hand, get a bonus on your loan, which means you pay less (or maybe even nothing at all). Everybody wins!

We know how things can be, but we are here for you, one small loan at a time.

Branch is an app that lets you access loans for your personal and business needs using just your Android phone, BVN (to verify your identity) and phone number. You don’t need to fill any forms or collateral. Also, Branch just passed 10 million downloads making it the most downloaded lending app in the world, so you’re in good hands.

Get the Branch app now and start telling your friends!