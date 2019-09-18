How National ID Day’ll help Nigeria achieve legal identity for all in 2030 — VerifyMe

By Juliet Umeh

An identity verification and work history reporting company, VerifyMe Nigeria, has commended the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, for adopting September 16 as National Identity Day in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Esigie Aguele, described the move as a step in the right direction in the country’s quest to meet the United Nations, UN, Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, 16.9 which aims at providing legal identity for everyone by 2030.

He said: “It is gratifying to see NIMC take strong initiatives to document Nigerians such as instituting a National ID Day to raise awareness about the important role identity plays in empowering individuals.

“As a business within the ID verification space, we are excited at the opportunities this development presents and cannot over-emphasise the benefits to all stakeholders. For instance, putting processes in place to ensure that all Nigerians have a legal identity is a key factor in government planning in providing essential infrastructure and services for the citizenry.

“As partners to NIMC, we have worked assiduously, over the years, to help project the organisation’s objectives through public education. We also provide best-in-class solutions that guarantee integrity of the process whether during ID data collection or management.

“Our KYC solution delivers real time ID authentication with secure last mile verification checks. Overall, our goal is to solve the trust issue so businesses can process and deliver more real-time services to their customers, while making the verification process painless and efficient.”

He noted that his company was established in 2013 and has remained a leading advocate for redefining the identity verification sector through proprietary technology.

Aguele added that the company recently introduced self Managed Verification Platform, MVP, the first integrated ID Verification and KYC platform that offers holistic multi-factor ID verifications in Nigeria.

