By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba is Force Public Relations Officer at the Police Headquarters, Abuja. In this interview, Mba speaks on security challenges in the country and what the Nigeria Police High Command under the leadership of IGP Mohammed Adamu is doing to address the situation.

The IGP’s community policing initiative, what motivated the idea?

Well, the need to constantly evolve new and effective public safety and security strategies is a real time challenge as police work evolves over time and continues to evolve and expand as the population grows in numbers and complexity.

Community policing is a time-tested strategy that can serve the dual purpose of helping in the delivery of police services to communities and, at the same time, build trust between the police and the citizens. So, it is natural to explore and implement it. Unlike other attempts at community policing in Nigeria, we are going beyond rhetoric to actually put this to work.

Who are those involved from the police side and the community side?

The police, as an institution, implement community policing strategies. We are inviting the community to join us this time with actual numbers. We intend to involve 40,000 citizens nationwide. 50 citizens per local government and it will involve individuals across different spectrum of our nation life.

How does it resolve our security challenges, especially kidnapping and banditry?

You are aware that these crimes have reduced drastically. We are at the mop up stage. Operation Puff Adder and the other efforts we have put into this, have made this possible. Community policing creates the atmosphere and operational opportunities for both the police and the community to identify challenges and deal with these challenges as they emerge. Because we will always have our citizens and communities as well as the Nigeria Police, we will always need to create the best service delivery strategies to serve our nation.

As I said earlier, community policing is a time-tested tool that will serve our purposes and that will endure. It’s not a one-off operational strategy like say Operation Puff Adder or Operation Fire-for-Fire. It is a process that integrates the citizenry in the policing architecture in the states. Citizens join the police in identifying the policing needs of the community and in jointly formulating solutions to these problems. By so doing, security-related challenges are tackled in a sustainable manner.

How is this new era different from the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC)?

The PCRC is an interactive committee of citizens within our communities. It is as the name connotes a ‘relations committee.’ Community policing is both a philosophy and operational strategy with a broad range of operational goals. A community relations community is just one of the tickers in these goals. In some states, we have Eminent Persons Forum, Security Stakeholders Forum, Grassroots Policing Forum and many others. These groups have been of tremendous support to the police at various times. They are not the same as community policing though they can serve as conveyors or veritable platforms for driving the new community policing program. Community policing as a strategy is not the same as ‘committee of persons’.

How will the system be funded?

The Federal Government is interested in the project and has enthusiastically endorsed it. Let us just say we have a godfather in the Federal Government. We are also hoping that state governments as well as donor agencies will, as time goes on, support the program.

What role will other law enforcement agencies play?

We have always worked with other law enforcement agencies. Technically, we are all members of the community. So, everyone, including journalists, have a role to play in the project. But as to specific departments, as we begin to implement the project, roles will begin to emerge for every stakeholder.

Any anticipated challenge?

Certainly there will be challenges. Funding will be a major issue. There could also be resistance to change by a few persons both within and outside the law enforcement community who may not want to alter the status quo. But we believe we have the capacity to deal with the challenges. We believe we are all in the public safety enterprise together. All for one, one for all! Every Nigerian wants to be safe and we have vowed to make that a reality for every citizen of this great country.

What are the gains expected from this?

We do expect increased confidence in our communities and trust built between officers and the people. We also expect increased awareness and communal participation in the fight against crime. Most importantly, we expect a further reduction in crime as the community helps in identifying the areas of need and the police provide the necessary service. Naturally, this will lead to increase in economic activities and a better life for everyone.

When will the system take-off?

It is already gradually being implemented.

The IGP met South-West and South-East governors. What were the takeaways?

The IGP met with governors and stakeholders from the North-West and the South-West geo-political zones. More of these meetings will still take place. Everywhere we go, it’s been with a message of reassurance.

On assumption of office, we found out that the greatest challenge was not just the existing security and safety challenges but the enormous distrust among citizens and doubts about the capacity of the law enforcement community to deliver. We have gone to tell our people across the country that the police have always delivered and will continue to deliver.

Thus the takeaways became obvious. There is a renewed confidence in the police that has resulted in the reduction of anti-establishment rhetoric, pro-militia narratives, and self-defense arguments, which, in turn, has helped in mobilizing support for the Police and in turn helped in the arrest of hardened and violent criminals and the consequential reduction in violent crimes.

There is renewed confidence in the police and citizens are now giving information freely to the Force. Community groups and leaders have come out in support of the police and we have made enormous progress in the delivery of our core mandate of securing our people.

Police say they will deploy cars with cameras on highways. Will roads across the country be covered?

The goal is to cover everywhere in the country. It is a work in progress starting with strategic highways and crime prone roads including our cities, and gradually move to cover as much as possible.

How will the system operate?

Our templates and infrastructure are almost ready. The vehicles have been acquired. Our first major deployment will soon be announced.

What is the capital outlay and how will the state governments be involved?

Policing involve funds, huge sums. We cannot begin to talk about how much for now. We are deploying hundreds of operational vehicles across the country. So the amount is colossal but it’s worth the sacrifice of protecting lives and property. Every investment is worth the price! As for the state governors, lots of them have been very supportive of police efforts. We believe we can count on them when the time comes.

Special Forces are being deployed to the South-West. Why are they called Special Forces?

The Special Force Team consists of specially selected, superbly trained and equipped police officers tasked with the duty of handling some of the more challenging aspects of policing. When the new Inspector General of Police, IGP, M.A Adamu came on board, we decided that reacting to crime was no longer an option.

We have to proactively hunt down would-be perpetrators wherever they are. So we developed the Special Forces specifically to search, hunt and bring very violent, irredeemable criminals to justice. They have been deployed elsewhere with astounding results. We believe deploying them to the South-West will bring great results too. Every inch of Nigeria must be made safe for us, our children, and our children’s children.

What role are the police playing in the amnesty program in Zamfara and Katsina states?

Anything legally done to reduce crime is welcomed by us. How political leaders handle that is not for the police to comment on. But we will continue to work with stakeholders to return security and safety to Zamfara, Katsina and everywhere in the country. We are proud of the enormous successes so far recorded in Zamfara, and the restoration of law and order in the state. As I speak, a total of 375 persons held hostage by different criminal gangs in that axis have been released unhurt and reunited with their families. We are combining both the use of conventional and non-conventional law enforcement strategies, sometimes involving the use of the core principles of community policing and communal involvement in solving the security challenges of violent crimes in Zamfara and contiguous states.

Critics have questioned the morality of negotiating with criminals. What is the police response to this?

At the risk of repeating myself, anything legitimately done to reduce crime is welcomed by us. How political leaders handle that is not for the police to comment on. But we will continue to work with stakeholders to return security and safety to Zamfara, Katsina and everywhere in the country.

Vanguard