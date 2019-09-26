By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal government to pursue the completion of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port in Erunmu, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State and other ports in the country.

The House also urged the government to complete the rail connection to the dry ports and seaports in order to ensure the realization of the projects at the earliest time possible

It also tasked the government on putting measures in place to attract investors from Commonwealth countries to the inland dry ports to ensure the completion of projects being handled by concessionaires.

Members took the decision while considering a motion captioned “Completion of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port in Erunmu, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State and other Inland Dry Ports in the Country” by Hon. S Ajibola Muraina from Oyo State at the plenary.

He stated that the completion of those seaports will stop the diversion of cargo to neighboring countries which is depriving the country of the much-needed revenue for development.

He added that it would also create employment for teeming unemployed youths in the areas.

He said: “The House notes that the establishment of Inland Dry Ports otherwise known as Inland Container Depots (ICD’s) and Containers Freight Stations (CFS) by the Nigerian Shippers Council is highly commendable and could lead to the economic development of the nation;

“Also notes that the Inland Dry Ports which is the equivalent of a seaport located in the hinterland, receives containers by rail or road from the seaport for examination and clearance by Customs and other competent authorities;

“Recalls that the 7 approved locations for Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFSs) were concessioned to private sector operators by the ICD Implementation Committee of the Federal Ministry of Transportation as follows:

“IsialaNgwa, Aba – East gate Inland Container Terminal Ltd.; Erunmu, Ibadan – Catamaran Logistics Ltd.; Heipang-Jos – Duncan Maritime Ltd.; Zawachi-Kano – Dala Inland Dry Port.;

Zamfarawa- Funtua – Equatorial Marine Ltd.;

Jauri-Maiduguri – Migfor Nigeria Ltd.;

ICNL-Kaduna – Commissioned.

“Aware that the ICDs/CFSs were expected to achieve the following objectives among others: bringing shipping services to the doorsteps of shippers across the nation; assisting in decongesting the seaports and making them more user-friendly; providing the impetus to revive and modernize the railway as a primary mode for long-distance haulage.

“Concerned that besides the Kaduna Inland Dry Port which was recently commissioned by President, Buhari in January 2018, other dry ports projects are yet to be completed by the concessionaires due to poor funding and the slow pace of work in most of the Inland Ports is worrisome;

“Convinced that the completion of those seaports will stop the diversion of Cargo to neighbouring countries which is depriving the country of the much-needed revenue and will also generate employment for Nigerians as in the communities where those Inland Dry Ports are cited and will further reduce the congestion being experienced at the Lagos ports and the gridlock on the Apapa road;

“Believes that there is the need to develop the Inland Dry Ports in the hinterlands of the country and with the storage facilities in the ports, exporters will be provided the much-needed facilities to process, package, consolidate and forward their exports to their customers all over the world;

“Cognizant that lack of railway network is a major challenge to all the proposed Seaports and road and air network to facilitate quick delivery for trans-shipment of sea cargo to inland destinations”.

Adopting the motion, the House further urged the federal ministry of works and housing to complete the dualization of Lagos/Ibadan/Egbeda Road to prepare for the take-off of the Ibadan inland dry port.

It also mandated its Committees on Land Transport, Ports and Harbour, Appropriations and Works to ensure completion of the projects.