Hoodlums seize Delta community, residents complain

Govt warns gangsters repent or face the law

By Emma Amaize

RESIDENTS of Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have complained that cultists and other gangsters have taken over the locality, saying they no longer sleep at night.

They spoke through the president general of Ovwian community, Chief Matthew Uparan, when Mr. Daniel Ezekiel, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, visited the community, following reported attacks and killings.

Meanwhile, the state government has scolded the gangsters disturbing the peace of the people, ordering them to beat a retreat or face the wrath of the law.

According to Uparan, “Ovwian was a very peaceful community where people come to do business. The problem started immediately after the 2019 governorship election. We wrote series of letters to the government and various security agencies to come to our aid, they did nothing.”

“We try our best, but our best was not good enough. We cannot sleep at night; our people are dying every day. Hoodlums have taken over Ovwian, it is sad that most times when there is emergency situation, and we put a call on the police, they give excuses of not having fuel in their vehicle. The police have failed us.

“We appeal to His Excellency Dr.lfeanyi Okowa to help us. We need army checkpoint at Ovwian now. That is the only way to help tackle the security challenges in Ovwian and Udu area. We need urgent need security checkpoints to be located at Ovwian junction and Orhuworun roundabout by Jigbale market, along Udu road, in order to tackle the security challenges faced by residents in the area,” he said.

Ezekiel in his address, said, “I have decided to visit the troubled zone so as to synergize with relevant security apparatus to fashion an all-embracing strategy to end the incessant robbery and cult killings in Oviwan and other Udu communities.”

“It is my warning that persons and group of persons terrorizing Ovwian community and other Udu communities should repent or ready to face the wrath of the law.

“My Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is disturbed over the alarming insecurity level in Udu area in the state, as no meaningful development can strive in a situation of chaos and that peace and security are top priorities of the state government.

“I came so that we can plan together on how we can curb the menace of cultism, armed robbery and other vices in our community. I appeal to my fellow youth to maintain peace. Do not allow circumstances around to influence you to commit crime. I am giving you my words. Today, before the week runs out, the report of your complain will get to the governor for prompt action. Our amiable governor Okowa is a peace loving man. When there is peace, development will come to Ovwian community,” he said.

At the Police Area Commander office in Burutu where he met with ACP Kolawole Adepegha, the SSA asserted, “I have come to reach out to the various security apparatus to synergize in order to maintain peace and orderliness in our communities. I chose to come to Ovwian first because this environment has become a flash point for bad boys to operate.”

“Last two weeks we heard about killings in Ovwian. Just yesterday, gangsters killed another youth. No reasonable government will fold her hands to allow things go wrong in our society.

“I am here today as an eye to our amiable governor to brainstorm with you in order to proffer solution to the menace of cultism in Ovwian community. Our communities cannot develop in the presence of chaos. Whatever the challenges your office may go through, relate to me so that l can present it to our amiable governor for action,” he added.

ACP Adepegba told him, “We have been battling with this cultism issue for some time. We are trying our best. Our men are patrolling the communities every day and night. We shall continue to do our best to flush out every criminal element terrorizing Ovwian and its environs.”

“Our major challenge is lack of work force. We need more police officers because Burutu Area command is very big. We also lack adequate patrol vehicles and boats. We just have only one. We need more vehicles. Even at present, our men do not relent to perform their duty efficiently,” he said.